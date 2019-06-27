No ‘Significant’ Heat Between Seth Rollins and Will Ospreay, AEW vs. WWE Heat Expected To Get Worse

A fan recently asked F4WOnline.com’s Dave Meltzer on Twitter if there was any actual heat between Seth Rollins and Will Ospreay, as well as the various wrestlers of AEW and WWE as the competition between the two companies heats up. Meltzer said there was no “significant” heat between the two parties and everyone’s just having fun. He did admit that there is a little and things will only get worse as time goes on. He wrote:

There's no significant heat, it is people just having fun, but there is a little and it'll get worse as time goes on. There's an inevitability about WWE vs. AEW that is coming and the smart ones see it already. No matter how hard they fight it, it's going to be there. https://t.co/qZHLm067Bm — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) June 26, 2019

It’s been WWE vs. everyone else on Twitter this week. Rollins got into a Twitter war with Ospreay after he said that WWE had the best pro wrestling on the planet and Ospreay seemingly took offense, which led to Rollins calling him ‘little guy’ and claiming he was a lesser version of Ricochet. It only continued from there. Later on, Kenny Omega went on a rant against WWE when they announced that EVOLVE’s 10th anniversary show would stream on the WWE Network on July 13, the same day as AEW’s Fight for the Fallen.

Omega wrote in a now-deleted tweet: “If lining your pockets with blood money is okay, then what’s wrong with trying to undermine a charity show for victims of gun violence? I hear that healthy competition is supposed to be a good thing and yet I can’t help but feel like I’m gonna be sick.“