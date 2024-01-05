No Triple H Announcement On WWE 2024 Preview, What It Was Supposed To Be

There was no Triple H announcement as originally announced on Thursday’s WWE 2024 Preview special, but the news had already been announced anyway. The special aired Thursday on Peacock and previewed the year to come, but lacked the “major announcement” from The Game that had been previously promoted.

According to PWInsider and Fightful Select, the plan had been to have Triple H announce Money in the Bank and NXT Heatweave coming to Toronto. That news was instead announced this morning via a press release.

No word on why the plan was changed.