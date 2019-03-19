wrestling / News
Identities of Indie Wrestlers In No Way Jose’s Conga Line on RAW Last Night
March 19, 2019 | Posted by
– The Local Competitor twitter account has revealed who was in No Way Jose’s conga line on RAW last night. In addition to The Big Doz, the line included indie wrestlers Laynie Luck, Pat Monix, Ryan Howe, Flash Flanagan, Micas Harris, Isaias Velazquez, and Freddie Hudson.
On Raw: @WWENoWayJose ambushed @IAmEliasWWE
& then lost a match to him. Appearing in the conga line was: @LaynieLuck, Pat Monix @ProjectMONIX, Ryan Howe @howe2rock, @flanagan_flash, Micas Harris, Isaias Velazquez @DazeZhaVoo, & @FreddieHudson15. #WWE #WWERaw #WWEChicago pic.twitter.com/QwfqCuCKmW
— The Local Competitor (@LocalCompWWE) March 19, 2019