Identities of Indie Wrestlers In No Way Jose’s Conga Line on RAW Last Night

March 19, 2019 | Posted by Ashish

– The Local Competitor twitter account has revealed who was in No Way Jose’s conga line on RAW last night. In addition to The Big Doz, the line included indie wrestlers Laynie Luck, Pat Monix, Ryan Howe, Flash Flanagan, Micas Harris, Isaias Velazquez, and Freddie Hudson.

No Way Jose

