WWE News: Identities of No Way Jose’s Conga Line From Main Event Taping, Charly Caruso Doing XFL Show

– Casey Michael of Squared Circle Sirens reports that the indie wrestlers used for No Way Jose’s conga line in a match taped for WWE Main Event prior to RAW were Simone Sherie, Viva Van, and Danika Della Rouge. As reported earlier, Jose faced Eric Young at the taping, while Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson faced Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins.

– WWE’s Charly Caruso will be doing a new XFL social media show called XFL Showcase. She posted a story about it on her Instagram account, noting that she took a flight from RAW last night to Stamford, CT to film the XFL content.