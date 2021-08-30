No Way Jose Hopes to Change Up His Character At Some Point

No Way Jose has been playing a version of his WWE persona in Impact Wrestling, but he hopes to change that when he has the chance. Jose made his debut in Impact at Slammiversary in Julie alongside Fallah Baah as just “No Way,” playing a similar take on the character he played in WWE before he was released. Speaking with the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, he talked about being asked to play a take on that character in Impact and how he hopes to do something different with the persona soon.

“No, 100% I wanted to change and I still want to change,” he said (per Fightful). “When I got the call to come to IMPACT, they were like, ‘the No Way hair.’ You know, I was braiding my hair and all that shit and I was like, ‘Ah, damn.’ I thought that was a new look. I mean, there’s still time to do it because I just got there. But 100%. I’m six foot three, I’m 270 pounds, and I’m fucking ready to go and I was working hard in the gym in order for that opportunity to come in. With everything shut down, when that call came in I was like, ‘hell yeah.’ There still might be a chance. I’m 100% open to it because, like you said, it’s a comedy character. It is what it is and it’ll have a run. You know, it has a shelf life. I can maybe do it for — God, I don’t even know. I can’t put a timeline on it but when the opportunity is there to make that change, I’m ready to go.”