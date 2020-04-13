wrestling / News
No Way Jose Reveals Nearly-Empty Flight To Orlando
April 13, 2020 | Posted by
In a post on Instagram, No Way Jose revealed that he was on a nearly-empty flight to Orlando for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW, which will live.
He wrote: “Hope you all had a #HappyEaster! Swipe to see how many traveled with me today. #StaySafe #MakingTowns #RAW.”
