WWE News: No Way Jose Challenges Shinsuke Nakamura, Jerry Lawler Not Big Fan of King of the Ring

– Jerry Lawler recently spoke with Andy Malnoske about the King of the Ring tournament and why he isn’t too thrilled about WWE giving people the ‘King’ label after just one or two night tournament when he has been doing this for 49 years to earn the crown that he wears.

– No Way Jose has challenged WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura for a match a WWE Clash of Champions on September 15th:

“I know you hear me!

@ShinsukeN are you a fighting champion?!

Prove it!

Sept 15th, #ClashOfChampions

Let’s gooooooo!”