WWE News: No Way Jose Has Sights Set on 24/7 Title, Ariya Daivari Challenges Oney Lorcan, Latest Matt Hardy Video

July 3, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– No Way Jose says that as soon as R-Truth gets his 24/7 Championship back, he’ll be ready to take it away. Jose posted a new video to Twitter playing on Truth saying on Smackdown that he “wants his baby back,” as you can see below:

– Ariya Daivari is looking for a fight with Oney Lorcan, and it doesn’t have to be in the ring as he noted on Twitter:

– Here is the latest Matt Hardy video, in which he tries to talk about his important duties at Smackdown but keeps getting distracted by other people passing by (out of frame):

