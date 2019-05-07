wrestling / News
No Way Jose Wants To Run It Back With Lars Sullivan
– No Way Jose isn’t happy with how things went down last night with Lars Sullivan.
Hey yo, @LarsSWWE .. let’s run that back! 😤 #RAW #SDLive
— No Way Jose (@WWENoWayJose) May 7, 2019
– Top 10 moments from last night’s WWE Raw.
– The Ticketmaster pre-sale for WWE NXT TakeOver: XXV will begin this Thursday, May 9 at 10 am ET using the code WWEBPT. Tickets will then go on sale to the general public on Friday morning. You can find more information on TakeOver: XXV here.
