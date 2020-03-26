wrestling / News

NOAH and Dragon Gate Announce Upcoming Event Cancellations, Talent Forced to Drop Out of AJPW Champion Carnival

March 26, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Pro Wrestling NOAH

As previously reported, NJPW had to cancel some more events in March and April due to the coronavirus outbreak. Now, other Japanese wrestling promotions are following suit and announcing cancellations or talent not being able to make it for upcoming events as well, including Pro Wrestling NOAH, AJPW, and Dragon Gate. You can see their announcements below.

Per Dragon Gate, the promotion’s scheduled events for March 28, March 30, and March 31 have all been cancelled. Per the announcement, Dragon Gate is looking to tentatively resume touring on April 4 in Shizuoka. But, “the current circumstances may require further cancellations or postponements. If this becomes necessary we will announce it as soon as possible.”

Additionally, AJPW announced that Joel Redman, Lucas Steele, and Davey Boy Smith Jr. will no longer be in action at the Champion Carnival event due to issues relating to COVID-19. Also, Eastern Lariat reports that NOAH has cancelled an event in May at Ota Ward on May 2 in order “to prevent the spread of infectious disease of the new coronavirus.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AJPW, Dragon Gate, Pro Wrestling NOAH, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading