NOAH Global Junior League 2020 (1/30) – Night 9 Results
– Pro Wrestling NOAH held its first event under the CyberAgent banner on Jan. 30. The event streamed on DDTuniverse.com. Results are courtesy of cagematch.net.
* El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr. defeats Kinya Okada
* RATEL’S (HAYATA, Tadasuke & YO-HEY) defeat Stinger (Atsushi Kotoge, Chris Ridgeway & Kotaro Suzuki)
* 50 Funky Powers (Mohammed Yone & Quiet Storm) defeat Akitoshi Saito & Masao Inoue
* Global Junior League 2020 Semi Final Match: Daisuke Harada defeats Hajime Ohara
* Global Junior League 2020 Semi Final Match: Dick Togo defeats Yoshinari Ogawa
* Kongoh (Hao, Kenou, Masa Kitamiya, Nio & Yoshiki Inamura) defeat Hitoshi Kumano, Junta Miyawaki, Kaito Kiyomiya, Minoru Tanaka & Naomichi Marufuji
* Sugiura-gun (Hideki Suzuki, Kazuyuki Fujita & Takashi Sugiura) defeat AXIZ (Go Shiozaki & Katsuhiko Nakajima) & Shuhei Taniguchi
* Global Junior League 2020 Final Match: Daisuke Harada defeats Dick Togo
🎊GLOBAL Jr. LEAGUE2020優勝決定記念 フォロー＆RTキャンペーン🎊
原田大輔選手優勝おめでとうキャンペーンを実施！
1⃣ @noah_ghc をフォロー
2⃣当ツイートをRT
抽選で1名様に「原田大輔選手サイン入りマグカップ」を1名様にプレゼント!!
📅締切：2/5(水) 23:59#noah_ghc #世界一のノアジュニア pic.twitter.com/sgdeiXuWDL
— プロレスリング・ノア (@noah_ghc) January 31, 2020
