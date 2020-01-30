NOAH Global Junior League 2020 (1/30) – Night 9 Results

– Pro Wrestling NOAH held its first event under the CyberAgent banner on Jan. 30. The event streamed on DDTuniverse.com. Results are courtesy of cagematch.net.

* El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr. defeats Kinya Okada

* RATEL’S (HAYATA, Tadasuke & YO-HEY) defeat Stinger (Atsushi Kotoge, Chris Ridgeway & Kotaro Suzuki)

* 50 Funky Powers (Mohammed Yone & Quiet Storm) defeat Akitoshi Saito & Masao Inoue

* Global Junior League 2020 Semi Final Match: Daisuke Harada defeats Hajime Ohara

* Global Junior League 2020 Semi Final Match: Dick Togo defeats Yoshinari Ogawa

* Kongoh (Hao, Kenou, Masa Kitamiya, Nio & Yoshiki Inamura) defeat Hitoshi Kumano, Junta Miyawaki, Kaito Kiyomiya, Minoru Tanaka & Naomichi Marufuji

* Sugiura-gun (Hideki Suzuki, Kazuyuki Fujita & Takashi Sugiura) defeat AXIZ (Go Shiozaki & Katsuhiko Nakajima) & Shuhei Taniguchi

* Global Junior League 2020 Final Match: Daisuke Harada defeats Dick Togo