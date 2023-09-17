wrestling / News
NOAH Naomichi Marufuji 25th Anniversary Show Results: Marufuji Faces Will Ospreay, More
Pro Wrestling NOAH held its show celebrating the 25th anniversary of Naomichi Marufuji’s debut on Sunday. You can see the full results from the Wrestle Universe-airing show, which took place in Tokyo, below (per Fightful):
* Alejandro, Hajime Ohara & Ninja Mack def. Alpha Wolf, Dragon Bane & Seiki Yoshioka
* Funky Express & Takashi Sugiura def. Kai Fujimura, Taishi Ozawa & Yu Owada
* Ryohei Oiwa def. Junta Miyawaki
* Daiki Inaba, Kazuyuki Fujita, Manabu Soya & Masa Kitamiya def. Hideki Suzuki, Saxon Huxley, Shuhei Taniguchi & Timothy Thatcher
* Eita, HAYATA & Kaito Kiyomiya def. Stinger (Daga & Yoshinari Ogawa) & Stallion Rogers
* Kenoh & Psycho Clown def. El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr. & Lance Anoai by DQ
* Anthony Greene, Jack Morris, Jake Lee, Tadasuke & YO-HEY def. AXIZ, Adam Brooks, Atsushi Kotoge & Hi69
* Will Ospreay def. Naomichi Marufuji
Celebrating 25 years of excellence, @noah_marufuji_ makes his entrance!!!
— Pro Wrestling NOAH Global (@noahglobal) September 17, 2023
.@WillOspreay floors Marufuji with lightning quick offence!
— Pro Wrestling NOAH Global (@noahglobal) September 17, 2023
