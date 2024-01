NOAH The New Year Results 1.2.24: Kota Ibushi vs. Naomichi Marufuji

The following are the results from the Pro Wrestling NOAH event, NOAH The New Year 2024, that took place today from Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan that aired on Wrestle Universe (per Fightful):

*Yu Owada defeated Taishi Ozawa

*Atsushi Kotoge, Mohammed Yone, Super Crazy & Terry Yaki defeated Akitoshi Saito, Hajime Ohara, Hi69 & Kai Fujimura

*GHC Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Title Match: GLG (Tadasuke & YO-HEY) defeated Alpha Wolf & Dragon Bane (champions) and Alejandro & Ninja Mack to win the titles.

*GLG (Anthony Greene, Jack Morris & Jake Lee) defeated El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr., Titus Alexander & Vinnie Massaro

*Tomohiro Ishii defeated Masa Kitamiya

*Go Shiozaki defeated Satoshi Kojima

*Luminous (Haruka Umesaki & Miyuki Takase) defeated Great Sakuya & Nagisa Nozaki by DQ

*Takashi Sugiura defeated Ulka Sasaki

*Yoshinari Ogawa & Zack Sabre Jr. defeatedH AYATA & Hiroshi Tanahashi

*GHC Junior Heavyweight Championship: Daga defeated Eita

*Daiki Inaba, Junta Miyawaki, Kaito Kiyomiya, Ryohei Oiwa, Shota Umino & Shuji Kondo defeatedHouse Of Torture (Dick Togo, EVIL, Ren Narita, SHO, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Yujiro Takahashi)

*GHC Heavyweight Championship: Kenoh defeated Manabu Soya

*Kota Ibushi defeated Naomichi Marufuji