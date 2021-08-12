Noam Dar Advances To Semifinals Of NXT UK Heritage Cup Title #1 Contender Tournament

Noam Dar is the first star to make the semifinals of the NXT UK Heritage Cup Championship Number One Contender Tournament. On this week’s episode of NXT UK, Dar defeated Mark Andrews in the fifth round of their Heritage Rules match to advance to the semifinals.

Dar will face the winner of a match between Kenny Williams and Oliver Carter in the semis for a spot in the finals. You can see some pics and clips from the match below:

WHAT A HUGE WIN!@NoamDar advances in the #NXTUK Heritage Cup #1 Contender Tournament! pic.twitter.com/apLh3NvFLZ — NXT UK (@NXTUK) August 12, 2021

A tough day at the office for @MandrewsJunior & @Flash_Morgan. Keep on fighting the good fight, SUBCULTURE!#NXTUK pic.twitter.com/B1TBqgneL7 — NXT UK (@NXTUK) August 12, 2021