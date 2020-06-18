Noam Dar Says He’s Down for a Match Goldberg, Discusses When NXT UK Might Return With New Shows

– Sportskeeda and Gary Cassidy recently interviewed NXT UK Superstar Noam Dar, who discussed a number of topics. He also discussed a possible matchup with Goldberg, as they are both Jewish wrestling Superstars. Below are some highlights.

Noam Dar on when NXT UK might return with new shows: “It’s hard to set a time of when we’ll actually be competing back in the ring. Hopefully… Hoping in the next six weeks maybe, that would be an ideal situation. I’m ready to go tomorrow. Like I said, this whole period of lockdown for me has been just staying focused and being introspective, staying sharp, staying fit, staying healthy. I’m ready to go. Not wrestling in front of a crowd definitely changes it, obviously the crowd adds so much to it and they are completely essential.”

“The crowd are an essential service to a wrestling show, however it means that you have to be more on the ball. You’re not going to be able to get as much of an adrenaline dump. Audiences have emotional influences on people in the ring, sometimes that can take you off your game, sometimes it and help you. A lot of people use the crowd to their benefit. I really like the idea of doing a couple of shows with no audience and just really see who really wants it.”

On a possible matchup with Goldberg in Israel: “I haven’t seen that! I have… There’s been a bunch of comments and tweets and such joking about me vs. Goldberg and I’m completely down for that. I believe that I would have the homefield advantage there having been born in Israel and I think Bill Goldberg would have a run for his money. I know he’s not… I know he’s not living a prison lifestyle like I’m living right now – so if we do it the second after lockdown, I know he’s not ready.”