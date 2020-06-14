Noam Dar Reveals He Met Drew McIntyre in High School, Wants To Be Part of NXT UK Cinematic Match

In an interview with SportsKeeda, Noam Dar discussed meeting Drew McIntyre when he was in high school, as well as wanting to be part of a cinematic match for NXT UK. Highlights are below.

On meeting Drew McIntyre in high school: “I first met Drew, this is a funny story, at least I think so… he actually came to my high school… my secondary school, to do a charity wrestling match against a computing teacher I had, when I was like, I was like 13 at the time. This was before he went to WWE the first time. And I remember meeting him and thinking that he’s the most superhuman person I had met at the time. And he came back, like you said, in 2014 and I was lucky enough to travel with him because we came from the same area, Scotland, and also wrestle him a lot in these places you mentioned.”

On the level of competition McIntyre has: “It’s very difficult to describe the level of competition that Drew has. Personally, and professionally, he is a very driven individual, and certainly one of my favorite opponents and one of my closest friends. So, now to see the level of success he’s having, it’s so heartwarming because I know how much he deserves it. and I cannot wait to wrestle him again and hopefully, that happens within WWE.”

On WWE’s cinematic matches: “I think they’re fantastic, I have enjoyed them all very much. I like anything that feels slightly different and also from a creative standpoint, it’s very exciting to be given a challenging environment to work in. Obviously, these cinematic matches are very difficult to put together.

It’s so limitless in terms of how much you can… how many more tools you have to tell the story that you wanna tell and put on an entertaining match. These have been very entertaining and the prospect of potentially being in one, and if we, NXT UK were to do some of these, I think they would really help our brand and exposure.”