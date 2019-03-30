WWE News: Noam Dar and Mark Andrews Storyline Injury Update, WrestleMania Marathon Video, Sin Cara Shares Premier League Mask

– WWE has provided a storyline update on Noam Dar and Mark Andrews’ double injury angle. The company noted on WWE.com that both men suffered knee injuries, as you can see below:

At the height of Mark Andrews’ explosive showdown against Noam Dar during the March 27 edition of NXT UK, the official was forced to call for the bell after both competitors sustained injuries that prevented them from continuing and required them to leave the ring on stretchers.

According to WWE Medical personnel, both competitors have suffered knee injuries and will have to work through sprains and possible ligament damage.

That being said, both Andrews and Dar have already expressed a strong desire to return to the ring much sooner than anticipated in order to finish what they started.

– The company has released the video of their four-hour stream of the top twenty WrestleMania matches from WrestleMania 19 to last year:

– Sin Cara posted to Instagram noting that he had a special edition mask in honor of Raul Jiménez of Premier Leagues’ Wolverhampton Wanderers, as you can see below: