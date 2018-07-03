wrestling / News
Noam Dar Returns on 205 Live in Opening Match (Pic, Video)
– Noam Dar made his return to this week’s 205 Live, facing TJP in the opening match. You can see a still and video below of Dar’s match with TJP, where the returning star beat the latter with a leaping knee strike.
This was the first time Dar has on 205 Live since he underwent surgery for a torn meniscus late last year.
Who's it going to be this week, @MegaTJP?
The #ScottishSupernova @NoamDar is BACK on #205Live! pic.twitter.com/ErDJIWAcAO
— WWE (@WWE) July 4, 2018
… and just like that, @NoamDar is victorious in his #205Live return! #WelcomeBackNoam @WWENetwork @megatjp pic.twitter.com/z6enWFgcnZ
— WWE (@WWE) July 4, 2018