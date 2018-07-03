Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Noam Dar Returns on 205 Live in Opening Match (Pic, Video)

July 3, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
noam dar wwe 205 live

– Noam Dar made his return to this week’s 205 Live, facing TJP in the opening match. You can see a still and video below of Dar’s match with TJP, where the returning star beat the latter with a leaping knee strike.

This was the first time Dar has on 205 Live since he underwent surgery for a torn meniscus late last year.

article topics :

205 Live, Noam Dar, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading