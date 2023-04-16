Noam Dar Set for WWE NXT In-Ring Debut on Tuesday

– WWE has announced that NXT UK Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar will be making his NXT in-ring debut on Tuesday, April 18. You can check out the announcement below.

The new WWE NXT TV airs on USA Network on Tuesday at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* NXT Tag Championship: Gallus (c) vs. The Dyad vs. The Creed Brothers

* NXT North American Championship: Wes Lee (c) vs. Charlie Dempsey

* Roxanne Perez vs. Zoey Stark

* The Grayson Waller Effect with guest Carmelo Hayes

* Noam Dar makes NXT debut