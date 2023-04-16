wrestling / News
Noam Dar Set for WWE NXT In-Ring Debut on Tuesday
April 16, 2023 | Posted by
– WWE has announced that NXT UK Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar will be making his NXT in-ring debut on Tuesday, April 18. You can check out the announcement below.
The new WWE NXT TV airs on USA Network on Tuesday at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:
* NXT Tag Championship: Gallus (c) vs. The Dyad vs. The Creed Brothers
* NXT North American Championship: Wes Lee (c) vs. Charlie Dempsey
* Roxanne Perez vs. Zoey Stark
* The Grayson Waller Effect with guest Carmelo Hayes
* Noam Dar makes NXT debut
Get ready #WWENXT – Heritage Cup Champion @NoamDar makes his in-ring debut THIS TUESDAY!
📺 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/z6rrndtHm8
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 16, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Note on AEW Saturday Show and How It Relates To A Possible CM Punk Return (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Cash Wheeler Defends Dax Harwood, Comments On AEW Locker Room
- Brandon Cutler Tweets Agreement That ‘CM Punk Is Gaslighting AEW’
- Bruce Prichard On If Edge Refused To End Undertaker’s Streak, Floyd Mayweather Being Booked As a Babyface