wrestling / News

Noam Dar Set for WWE NXT In-Ring Debut on Tuesday

April 16, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Noam Dar WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

– WWE has announced that NXT UK Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar will be making his NXT in-ring debut on Tuesday, April 18. You can check out the announcement below.

The new WWE NXT TV airs on USA Network on Tuesday at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* NXT Tag Championship: Gallus (c) vs. The Dyad vs. The Creed Brothers
* NXT North American Championship: Wes Lee (c) vs. Charlie Dempsey
* Roxanne Perez vs. Zoey Stark
* The Grayson Waller Effect with guest Carmelo Hayes
* Noam Dar makes NXT debut

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Noam Dar, NXT, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading