Noam Dar on Working With Shawn Michaels, Michaels and Triple H Understanding British Wrestling

Noam Dar recently discussed working with Shawn Michaels and both Michaels and Triple H’s grasp of British wrestling in a new interview with TalkSPORT. You can check out the highlights below:

On working with Shawn Michaels: “For me personally, I’ve come on leaps and bounds just under that tutelage being able to work directly with Shawn, and being able to just the mantra of NXT across the board is very much the talent are there to work. We’re highly invested in what we’re doing and we want to develop and to progress through NXT, WWE and wrestling as an industry. When you have literally the best wrestler in the world working with talent who want to be the best, you’re going to create magic.”

On Shawn Michaels and Triple H’s understanding of British wrestling: “Shawn and Triple H have so successfully assimilated their perspectives of wrestling through the lens of what we do, which is so difficult. It doesn’t matter if you’re the greatest in your industry, if you’re unable to find a point to relate and understand the differences in anything; not even just the wrestling industry, take music for example. If you’re not able to tune your eat to what ever the current sound is and be able to make small, little changes there and allow it to become even bigger than it is, then it doesn’t matter what your credentials are. But, Shawn Michaels and Triple H not only have those credentials above and beyond, they also know how to coach us and that’s been so, so rewarding.”