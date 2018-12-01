Noam Dar Talks About Returning Home To ICW

In an interview with SportBible, Noam Dar spoke about returning to ICW, which he’ll do tomorrow at the promotion’s Fear & Loathing event. Here are highlights:

On returning to the UK for ICW: “I think being able to appear at a home promotion whilst under contract at WWE is a unique opportunity so it’s perfect scenario really. The chance for me to come back and have a nostalgic trip and see everyone and also to see how far ICW has come. To be able to come back and wrestle at the Hydro for a company I once wrestled for in front of like 25 people at May Hills Community Hall is great to see and it’s also great to see how well all the boys are doing.”

On missing his original chance to fight at the Hydro: “The original show was obviously something that was in the dreams of the company. It was one of those things that we were told as a roster was going to happen sooner or later. Getting signed and moving to America and then realising that month I wouldn’t be able to perform on, what at the the time everything was working toward, there was definitely a bit of sadness there. But getting to do it again, obviously I’ve performed at the Hydro a few times, but I think this will be very special and unique.”

On ICW’s success: “The promotion has grown to no end and that’s always been the case with ICW, each year it exponentially gets bigger. It shows how mainstream ICW has become, being able to run an arena that size with almost all home grown or domestic talent shows the confidence the company has and the strength of the products. The first few Hydro shows really needed a name like Kurt Angle but now they’re at the stage where they can run an arena like that and get good houses it’s testimony to how well they’re doing.”

On his match tomorrow: “For me being part of this big tag team match, personally when I first started wrestling Wolfgang was one of the guys that really looked out for me since day one so I’ve always appreciated that. He was one of the big names in the scene when I first started. Same with BT Gunn so it’s even more exciting to be part of a match I have personal connection with and it’ll be fun to have a good old classic Scotland vs England rivalry, every now and again you have to break out the Braveheart undertones and get it happening.”

On NXT UK: “Absolutely NXT UK is something I’m very passionate and excited about. Just being part of those first shows, the Albert Hall show as well, was very special for me because I’d just come back from six months out injured so I hold that dear to me. It’s a very unique brand, it’s going to have a great following, it’s good to see guys have the chance to work with WWE, talented guys, to develop and showcase within the company.”

On which UK star impresses him: “I’m super impressed with Kenny Williams, I think he’s really stepped up since that opportunity and done well. Wild Boar is a guy, I think is someone who’s so different to anyone else you’d see on a show, and he’s been consistently good for a long time. Then it’s amazing to see Dave Mastiff get opportunities because he’s an O.G of British wrestling and has been at the top level for years and years and he’s been patient and held off and he’s been rewarded for all his hard work now.”

On his short term goals: “Short term goals right now is to just consistently enjoy what I’m doing and stay focussed on exactly that, the short term. It’s very easy to get lost in all the opportunities and potential with all that’s going on but I’ve always worked better by looking at what’s in front of me and right now what’s in front of me is trying to get the Cruiserweight championship off Buddy Murphy so that’s what I’m concentrating on right now.”

On what Fear & Loathing matches he’s looking forward to: “I’m super invested in the Lionheart vs Jackie Polo ICW Heavyweight title match. For me those two have had such a good, unique and sometimes intense, and legitimate rivalry over the years. A lot of people haven’t had the same kind of intensity. I’m a huge fan of both guys, I think they’re both amazing at what they do. It’s been a great build up and it’s title vs career which is always a fun stipulation, I’m really looking forward to that one.”