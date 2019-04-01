wrestling / News
Noam Dar Gives Update on Knee Injury, Says He Narrowly Avoided His Knee Exploding
– Noam Dar provided an update on his knee injury and revealed that he narrowly avoided having his knee explode. In a post to his Instagram, Dar said that the medical staff was “in complete shock & disbelief” that the injury didn’t cause a complete explosion inside his knee, which would have required the immediate removal of his entire leg.
He continues, “With their combined 100+ years of medical experience, fancy Harvard degrees, big important white coats & mad daft specs not a single one of them brainboxes could come to the conclusion or even fathom that the patient in question (SPRNVA11) suffers from a rare genetic disease named “HarderThanYerDad-itus” which only effects 11/11 wee spicy legends named Noam. As I explained to the docs, In laymen’s terms – “HarderThanYerDad-itus” simply means that I’m absolutely & unequivocally harder than every single one of them & their dads. Furthermore, I notified them that I’m pure solid like 5 at the back & could batter them all easy peasy. HarderThanYerDaditus is helping me fly through a very short rehab protocol & I’ll be seeing all you daftys very very soon.”
