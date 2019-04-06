Noam Dar Wants to See WrestleMania Happen in the UK, Praises Drew McIntyre

– The Scottish Sun recently interviewed Noam Dar this week. Below are some highlights.

Noam Dar on WrestleMania in the Uk being more realistic: “I think having WrestleMania in the UK is more realistic now than ever. As the company continues its international expansion, I’d imagine they’ll look for somewhere overseas to do it. Hopefully they make the right choice and they do a WrestleMania at Hampden, not at Wembley or one of these daft places. I would also love to see it at Ibrox. Perhaps we could do WrestleMania at Ibrox and then a wee NXT taping at Parkhead, so Celtic fans don’t complain. But seriously though, I think doing it at Hampden would be amazing.”

His thoughts on Drew McIntyre: “Drew is flying the flag for Scotland very well. The run he’s having right now is amazing and is what we all expected him to become. It’s amazing to see how much he’s developed since he first got released from WWE years ago. To be fighting Roman Reigns at WrestleMania shows that success. The fact that he’s Scottish and from Ayrshire shows there’s something good in the water and that we’re cut from the same cloth. We’re basically twins at this point.