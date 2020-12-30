Nominee Videos Released For Tonight’s NXT Year-End Awards

NXT will be announcing the winners of the Year-End Awards tonight, and have released several nominee videos ahead of the episode. You can find a reminder of the nominees with each video below.

Female Competitor of the Year:

Rhea Ripley

Dakota Kai

Tegan Nox

Candice LeRae

Kay Lee Ray

Io Shirai

Breakout Star of the Year

Pat McAfee

Damian Priest

Shotzi Blackheart

Cameron Grimes

Dexter Lumis

Timothy Thatcher

Raquel Gonzalez

Santos Escobar

Ilja Dragunov

NXT Event of the Year:

NXT UK Takeover Blackpool II

NXT Takeover Portland

NXT Takeover: In Your House

NXT The Great American Bash

NXT Takeover XXX

NXT Takeover 31

NXT Halloween Havoc

NXT Takeover: Wargames

Rivalry of the Year

Adam Cole vs. Pat McAfee

Candice LeRae vs. Io Shirai

Damian Priest vs. Johnny Gargano

Dexter Lumis vs. Cameron Grimes

Shotzi Blackheart vs. Robert Stone

Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez

WALTER vs. Ilja Dragunov

Kay Lee Ray vs. Piper Niven

Tag Team of the Year

Undisputed ERA

Oney and Danny

Breezango

Imperium

Gallus

Legado Del Fantasma

Male Competitor of the Year

Finn Bálor

Adam Cole

Johnny Gargano

Keith Lee

WALTER

Tommaso Ciampa