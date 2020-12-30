wrestling / News
Nominee Videos Released For Tonight’s NXT Year-End Awards
NXT will be announcing the winners of the Year-End Awards tonight, and have released several nominee videos ahead of the episode. You can find a reminder of the nominees with each video below.
Female Competitor of the Year:
Rhea Ripley
Dakota Kai
Tegan Nox
Candice LeRae
Kay Lee Ray
Io Shirai
Breakout Star of the Year
Pat McAfee
Damian Priest
Shotzi Blackheart
Cameron Grimes
Dexter Lumis
Timothy Thatcher
Raquel Gonzalez
Santos Escobar
Ilja Dragunov
NXT Event of the Year:
NXT UK Takeover Blackpool II
NXT Takeover Portland
NXT Takeover: In Your House
NXT The Great American Bash
NXT Takeover XXX
NXT Takeover 31
NXT Halloween Havoc
NXT Takeover: Wargames
Rivalry of the Year
Adam Cole vs. Pat McAfee
Candice LeRae vs. Io Shirai
Damian Priest vs. Johnny Gargano
Dexter Lumis vs. Cameron Grimes
Shotzi Blackheart vs. Robert Stone
Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez
WALTER vs. Ilja Dragunov
Kay Lee Ray vs. Piper Niven
Tag Team of the Year
Undisputed ERA
Oney and Danny
Breezango
Imperium
Gallus
Legado Del Fantasma
Male Competitor of the Year
Finn Bálor
Adam Cole
Johnny Gargano
Keith Lee
WALTER
Tommaso Ciampa
