Nominees Announced For 2020 IWTV Independent Wrestling Awards
The nominees have been announced for the 2020 IWTV Independent Wrestling Awards. IWTV announced the nominees for the awards on Monday. You can see the categories and nominees below and vote here.
Voting is open will run through December 15. IWTV subscribers can cast one vote for each open category. Award winners will be announced at the IWTV Independent Wrestling Awards on December 31st.
Wrestler Of The Year
Lee Moriarty
John Wayne Murdoch
Blake Christian
WARHORSE
AJ Gray
Tag Team Of The Year
Violence Is Forever
Besties In The World
The Rejects
Top Flight
Ironbeast
Bear Country
Match Of The Year
Lee Moriarty vs Alex Shelley (AIW, 2/7)
Matt Tremont vs Rickey Shane Page (H20, 10/30)
Blake Christian vs Lio Rush (GCW, 11/8)
Lee Moriarty vs Daniel Makabe (SUP, 10/9)
John Wayne Murdoch vs Orin Veidt (ICW No Holds Barred, 11/14)
Moment Of The Year
Matt Tremont Retires (H2O, 10/30)
John Wayne Murdoch’s Destroyer (ICW No Holds Barred, 10/11)
911 Returns (Camp Leapfrog, 10/29)
AKIRA Jumps from the rooftop (ICW No Holds Barred, 6/27)
G-Raver Returns (H2O, 10/31)
Promo or Vignette Of The Year
Eddie Kingston calls out everyone (ICW No Holds Barred, 7/4)
Frank The Clown “We’re Going To Take Your Smile Away” (Freelance Wrestling, 1/10)
Matt Tremont vs Rickey Shane Page video package (H2O, 10/30)
Swimming Pool Battle Royale (Camp Leapfrog, 9/2)
Matt Tremont’s Retirement Speech (H2O, 10/30)
