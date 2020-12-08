Nominees Announced For 2020 IWTV Independent Wrestling Awards

The nominees have been announced for the 2020 IWTV Independent Wrestling Awards. IWTV announced the nominees for the awards on Monday. You can see the categories and nominees below and vote here.

Voting is open will run through December 15. IWTV subscribers can cast one vote for each open category. Award winners will be announced at the IWTV Independent Wrestling Awards on December 31st.

Wrestler Of The Year

Lee Moriarty

John Wayne Murdoch

Blake Christian

WARHORSE

AJ Gray

Tag Team Of The Year

Violence Is Forever

Besties In The World

The Rejects

Top Flight

Ironbeast

Bear Country

Match Of The Year

Lee Moriarty vs Alex Shelley (AIW, 2/7)

Matt Tremont vs Rickey Shane Page (H20, 10/30)

Blake Christian vs Lio Rush (GCW, 11/8)

Lee Moriarty vs Daniel Makabe (SUP, 10/9)

John Wayne Murdoch vs Orin Veidt (ICW No Holds Barred, 11/14)

Moment Of The Year

Matt Tremont Retires (H2O, 10/30)

John Wayne Murdoch’s Destroyer (ICW No Holds Barred, 10/11)

911 Returns (Camp Leapfrog, 10/29)

AKIRA Jumps from the rooftop (ICW No Holds Barred, 6/27)

G-Raver Returns (H2O, 10/31)

Promo or Vignette Of The Year

Eddie Kingston calls out everyone (ICW No Holds Barred, 7/4)

Frank The Clown “We’re Going To Take Your Smile Away” (Freelance Wrestling, 1/10)

Matt Tremont vs Rickey Shane Page video package (H2O, 10/30)

Swimming Pool Battle Royale (Camp Leapfrog, 9/2)

Matt Tremont’s Retirement Speech (H2O, 10/30)