Nominees Announced For CMLL Noche De Campeones 2025

CMLL has announced the nominees for matches for their Noche De Campeones 2025 show. The promotion announced the nominees for the various title matches on the show, with fans voting on who will compete for each title.

Voting will be tone on the CMLL website and the nominees for the matches on the September 26th show are below:

Atlantis Jr: CMLL Historic World Light Heavyweight Champion

* Difunto

* Xelhua

* Rugido

Templario: CMLL World Middleweight Champion

* Neón

* Villano III Jr.

* Star Jr.

Máscara Dorada: CMLL World Historic Welterweight Champion

* Dulce Gardenia

* Capitán Suicida

* Yutani

Herederos (Felino Jr., Hijo de Stuka Jr. y El Cobarde): CMLL National Trios Champions

* Stigma, Arkalis & Rayo Metálico.

* Divinos Laguneros (Blue Panther Jr., Dark Panther & Hijo de Blue Panther)

* Magníficos (Adrenalina, Fantástico & Astro Oriental)

India Sioux: CMLL Women’s National Champion

* Olympia

* Hera

* Kira

Último Dragoncito: CMLL World Pequeño Estrellas Champion

* Angélico

* Pequeño Pierroth

* Galaxy

Tengu: CMLL World Micro Estrellas Champion

* Kemonito

* KeMalito

* Chamuel