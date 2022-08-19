[Non-News] Note On Disqus Marking Comments As Spam

Hey 411 readers! Jeremy here. A lot of you have noticed that an increasing amount of comments have been marked as spam, and some of you have reached out to me about it. I wanted to post an article giving you guys the heads up on what’s going down.

For some background detail, we don’t control what gets marked as spam; it’s something Disqus does across the multi-site commenting platform. Users can manually mark posts as spam, and there has certainly been an example or two of people doing that disingenuously to get rid of comments they don’t like. Let me be clear on this point: this is an abuse of the Disqus system and it’s not okay. You’re trying to silence people and you’re making our job as moderators harder. If we see people doing this, we will treat them as violating the comment policy. That’s all the warning I will give on that.

All that said, the VAST majority of comments are auto-flagged by Disqus as spam based on their spam AI detection. Disqus recently strengthened their AI and on the whole that’s a good thing; it means that a lot more comments are being correctly flagged as spam. On the downside, there has been a small increase in false positives. This can happen for a few reasons:

1. The content of your comment is recognized as containing elements that spammers often use such as links, images, a significant amount of typos, particular grammar/syntaxes, formatting, lengthy comments, etc. 2. You are posting from an IP that has been previously flagged as spam, or have posted from one, and that resulted in your account being noted as a potential spammer. 3. You have a corrupted cookie or cache file that Disqus notices and strikes as concerning. Files get corrupted in your cache all the time and it’s generally not an issue, but sometimes it can cause things like this.

The bad news here is, there is no direct action we can take to get you not recognized as spam. At the moment I am going through the comments marked as spam once a day in order to approve comments that shouldn’t have been marked, but that just fixes those comments and not the underlying issue.

What we recommend, and what has worked for almost everyone, is to clear your cookies and cache. That should allow you to get re-recognized by Disqus (you’ll have to log back in, just like anything where you clear cookies) and you should be good to go from there.

Thanks, guys.