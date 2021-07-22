Non-Spoiler Lineup for Tomorrow’s WWE 205 Live: Raaj vs. Hale, Atlas vs. Sterling

– WWE.com has announced the lineup for tomorrow’s edition of 205 Live. You can see the non-spoiler lineup below:

Raaj and Hale to battle in rematch, Sterling to collide with Atlas on 205 Live

205 Live is set to feature a pair of must-see singles bouts, as Guru Raaj meets Asher Hale in a rematch from last week, while Ari Sterling and Jake Atlas throw down in the main event.

Atlas has compiled impressive victories over the likes of L.A. Knight, Cameron Grimes and Ashante “Thee” Adonis while splitting his time between NXT and 205 Live, though Friday’s clash with Sterling will represent Atlas’ first match on the purple brand since April.

While Atlas has been absent, Sterling has quickly established himself as one of the brand’s top cruiserweights, displaying a jaw-dropping offensive attack and toppling tough Superstars such as Hale and Grayson Waller.

What will happen when two of the most acrobatic competitors in WWE take center stage?

Though he was left dejected after being rolled up and pinned by Raaj seven days ago, Hale has an opportunity to redeem himself when the two exciting young Cruiserweights once again collide. Raaj, who took Finn Bálor to the limit at Superstar Spectacle in January, earned his first WWE win by narrowly edging Hale in last Friday’s seesaw affair.

After a promising start since coming to WWE, Hale has hit a snag and enters on a five-match losing streak. Is pressure mounting for the exciting new grappler, and how far will he go to get back in the win column?

Don’t miss a thrilling edition of 205 Live, streaming Friday at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!