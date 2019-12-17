wrestling / News
WWE News: Non-Spoiler Match List For Next Week’s RAW, Footage of Lana and Bobby Lashley’s Engagement, RAW Highlight Videos
December 17, 2019 | Posted by
– Here’s a non-spoiler match list of next week’s episode of RAW, which was taped last night:
*WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins (with The AOP)
*AJ Styles & Gallows & Anderson vs. Randy Orton & Raw Tag Team Champions The Viking Warriors.
*Kevin Owens vs. Mojo Rawley in a Christmas Street Fight.
*Bobby Lashley vs. Cedric Alexander.
*Charlotte Flair vs. Chelsea Green.
*Drew McIntyre vs. Zack Ryder.
*Ricochet vs. Tony Nese.
*Rusev vs. No Way Jose
*Also appearing are Aleister Black, Buddy Murphy, Erick Rowan and more.
– WWE has released a video showing Lana and Bobby Lashley taking their engagement photos.
– Here are highlights from last night’s RAW:
More Trending Stories
- Saudi Arabian Journalist On Country’s Reaction To WWE Crown Jewel Women’s Match
- Eric Bischoff On Rumor That He Wasn’t Included In nWo Hall of Fame Induction Because He Left WWE On Bad Terms, Why He Thinks WWE Didn’t Include Him
- Billy Corgan and Dave Lagana On Their TNA Departures, Seeing That Fans Wanted Something Different and Buying the NWA
- Jim Ross on Paul Heyman’s 2003 Removal From Smackdown Creative, If Stephanie McMahon Was Involved