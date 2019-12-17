WWE News: Non-Spoiler Match List For Next Week’s RAW, Footage of Lana and Bobby Lashley’s Engagement, RAW Highlight Videos

– Here’s a non-spoiler match list of next week’s episode of RAW, which was taped last night:

*WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins (with The AOP)

*AJ Styles & Gallows & Anderson vs. Randy Orton & Raw Tag Team Champions The Viking Warriors.

*Kevin Owens vs. Mojo Rawley in a Christmas Street Fight.

*Bobby Lashley vs. Cedric Alexander.

*Charlotte Flair vs. Chelsea Green.

*Drew McIntyre vs. Zack Ryder.

*Ricochet vs. Tony Nese.

*Rusev vs. No Way Jose

*Also appearing are Aleister Black, Buddy Murphy, Erick Rowan and more.

– WWE has released a video showing Lana and Bobby Lashley taking their engagement photos.

