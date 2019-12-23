wrestling

WWE News: Non-Spoiler Match Listing For This Week’s NXT, Seth Rollins 365 Now Available, WWE Running Untold and Table For 3 Marathons

December 23, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Wednesday’s episode of NXT will feature the following matches:

* Roderick Strong’s open challenge for NXT North American title.
* Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott vs. Jack Gallagher
* Dominik Dijakovic vs. Bronson Reed
* Keith Lee & Lio Rush vs. Damian Priest & Tony Nese

– The documentary Seth Rollins 365, which debuted yesterday, is now available on demand on the WWE Network. You can find a recap by clicking here.

– WWE will be running a marathon of their series WWE Untold until 6 PM ET on the WWE Network. After that, they will run a marathon of Table For 3 before a brand new episode airs, featuring The Nation of Domination, at 11 PM ET.

