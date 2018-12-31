Here is the non-spoiler match listing for tonight’s WWE Raw. Make sure to join 411 at 8PM ET for our live coverage of the show…

* Steel Cage Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler

* Nia Jax & Tamina vs. Ronda Rousey & Natalya

* Battle Royal: Winner Gets WWE Intercontinental Championship match (Finn Balor, Zack Ryder, Titus O’Neil, Curt Hawkins, Kalisto, Lince Dorado, Gran Metalik, Mojo Rawley, Konnor, Viktor, Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel, No Way Jose and Baron Corbin)

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Dean Ambrose vs. winner of battle royal

* Bayley & Ember Moon & Sasha Banks vs. The Riott Squad

* Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley