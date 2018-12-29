Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Non-Spoiler Match Listing For Tuesday’s WWE Smackdown

December 29, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
WWE Smackdown Live Logo Smackdown’s

– Here is the complete, non-spoiler match listing for Tuesday’ episode of WWE Smackdown…

* AJ Styles vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Randy Orton vs. Mustafa Ali vs. Joe/Hardy winner to determine a challenger for Daniel Bryan at WWE Royal Rumble
* Samoa Joe vs. Jeff Hardy to determine final competitor in the main event
* John Cena & Becky Lynch vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas & Zelina Vega
* Rusev’s WWE United States Championship celebration
* Sonya Deville vs. Naomi

