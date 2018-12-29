Non-Spoiler Match Listing For Tuesday’s WWE Smackdown

– Here is the complete, non-spoiler match listing for Tuesday’ episode of WWE Smackdown…

* AJ Styles vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Randy Orton vs. Mustafa Ali vs. Joe/Hardy winner to determine a challenger for Daniel Bryan at WWE Royal Rumble

* Samoa Joe vs. Jeff Hardy to determine final competitor in the main event

* John Cena & Becky Lynch vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas & Zelina Vega

* Rusev’s WWE United States Championship celebration

* Sonya Deville vs. Naomi