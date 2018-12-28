Non-Spoiler Match & Segment Listing For Next Week’s Raw

WWE taped this week’s episode of Raw on Friday in Detroit, revealing the matches to take place at the show. The full spoiler results are here, and the match listing is below:

* Steel Cage Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler

* Nia Jax & Tamina vs. Ronda Rousey & Natalya

* Battle Royal: Winner Gets WWE Intercontinental Championship match

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Dean Ambrose vs. winner of battle royal

* Bayley & Ember Moon & Sasha Banks vs. The Riott Squad

* Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley

* John Cena returns to Raw

* Alexa Bliss debuts new talk show A Moment of Bliss

Also set to appear: Triple H, Shane McMahon, Elias, more.