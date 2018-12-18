wrestling / News
Non-Spoiler Match Listing For Next Week’s WWE Raw
WWE taped next week’s edition of WWE Raw following last night’s WWE Raw, here is the non-spoiler match listing for next week…
* Miracle on 34th Street Fight: Lashley vs. Elias
* Raw Tag Team Title Match: Champions Chad Gable & Bobby Roode vs. The Revival
* Sasha Banks, Bayley, & Ember Moon vs. Mickie James, Dana Brooke, & Alicia Fox
* Finn Balor vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler
* Celebrating the Holidays with Paul Heyman
* Raw Women’s Title Match: Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Natalya
* Heath Slater vs. Jinder Mahal
* Baron Corbin vs. Seth Rollins