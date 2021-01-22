Non-Spoiler Match Listing For WWE Superstar Spectacle, Drew McIntyre’s Status

WWE held its WWE Superstar Spectacle taping earlier today at the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field. You can read the spoilers for the event at this link. As previously reported, WWE Superstar Spectacle will air on the WWE Network on Jan. 26 at 9:30 AM ET.

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre did make his in-ring return on the show as part of the six-man tag team main event, with McIntyre teaming with Indus Sher to take on Jinder Mahal and The Bollywood Boyz.

Here’s the full non-spoiler match listing for WWE Superstar Spectacle:

* NXT Champion Finn Balor vs. Guru Raaj

* King Baron Corbin, Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Dolph Ziggler vs. Rey Mysterio, Ricochet, Giant Zanjeer, and Dilsher Shanky

* AJ Styles vs. Jeet Rama

* Sareena Sandhu and Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley and Natalya

* Jinder Mahal and The Bollywood Boyz vs. Drew McIntyre and Indus Sher