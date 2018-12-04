Non-Spoiler Notes From WWE Tribute to The Troops

According to Pwinsider.com, WWE taped Tribute to the Troops this morning at 10 AM EST at Fort Hood in Texas with talents from Raw, Smackdown and 205 Live represented. Here are some notes from the tapings…

Thus far, the only matches confirmed from the tapings are:

* Ronda Rousey & Natalya vs. Nia Jax & Tamina.

* Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair vs. Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville.

* Beyond those talents, those who were visiting Fort Hood today included Roman Reigns, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, Michael Cole, Renee Young, JBL, Shinsuke Nakamura, Paige, The IIconics, Braun Strowman, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, The Riott Squad, Bobby Lashley, Lio Rush, Anderson & Gallows, Ember Moon, Mickie James, Cedric Alexander, Mustafa Ali, Mojo Rawley, The AOP, The Miz, Maryse, R-Truth, Carmella, Alexa Bliss, Mike and Maria Kanellis, The Bar, Chad Gable, Bobby Roode and more.