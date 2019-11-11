Non-Spoiler Preview For Tonight’s RAW: Lana’s Shocking Confession, More

Here’s a non-spoiler list of the matches and segments set for tonight’s episode of RAW. If you do wish to be spoiled, you can find the taping results here.

*Lana to give a shocking confession.

*WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors vs. Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

*Drew McIntyre vs. Sin Cara.

*R-Truth vs. The Singh Brothers for the WWE 24/7 title.

*Seth Rollins wants the best the UK has to offer.

*Andrade vs. Cedric Alexander.

*Erick Rowan in action.

*WWE Raw Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders vs. Flash Morgan Webster & Mark Andrews.

*Randy Orton & Ricochet & Humberto Carrillo vs. The OC