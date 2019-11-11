wrestling / News
Non-Spoiler Preview For Tonight’s RAW: Lana’s Shocking Confession, More
November 11, 2019 | Posted by
Here’s a non-spoiler list of the matches and segments set for tonight’s episode of RAW. If you do wish to be spoiled, you can find the taping results here.
*Lana to give a shocking confession.
*WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors vs. Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.
*Drew McIntyre vs. Sin Cara.
*R-Truth vs. The Singh Brothers for the WWE 24/7 title.
*Seth Rollins wants the best the UK has to offer.
*Andrade vs. Cedric Alexander.
*Erick Rowan in action.
*WWE Raw Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders vs. Flash Morgan Webster & Mark Andrews.
*Randy Orton & Ricochet & Humberto Carrillo vs. The OC
