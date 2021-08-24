Non-Spoiler Preview For This Week’s WWE NXT

WWE airs its latest episode of NXT this week, and the full card is set. You can see the lineup below for the show, which was taped on Monday and airs on USA Network:

* NXT Breakout Tournament Finals: Carmelo Hayes vs. Odyssey Jones.

* Timothy Thatcher vs. Ridge Holland.

* Hit Row vs. Legado del Fantasma.

* Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter vs. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne.

* Kay Lee Ray vs. Valentina Feroz.

* Xyon Quinn vs. Boa.