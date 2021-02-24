Non-Title Match Set For Tomorrow’s NXT

Another match has been added to this week’s NXT, with Io Shirai competing in a non-title bout. WWE has announced that Shirai will take on Zoey Stark with her title not on the line.

The announcement reads:

NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai takes on Zoey Stark in non-title contest

Zoey Stark turned in an eye-grabbing performance in her NXT debut, and William Regal took notice.

The NXT General Manager is rewarding Stark with a non-title bout against NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai tomorrow night.

Stark decimated Valentina Feroz last week in her first action on the black-and-gold brand, but the difficulty will ramp up against one of the greatest NXT Women’s Champions of all time.

Shirai is coming off another impressive title defense, prevailing over Toni Storm and Mercedes Martinez in a Triple Threat Match at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day. The Genius of the Sky might be looking over her shoulder, though, after Storm ambushed Shirai during a photoshoot last week.

Don’t miss Shirai in action against Stark, tomorrow night at 8/7 C on USA Network!