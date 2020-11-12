North American Championship Changes Hands On NXT (Pics, Video)

Johnny Gargano’s night didn’t go how he expected and we have a new NXT North American Champion as a result. Leon Ruff defeated Gargano to capture the championship on tonight’s show after Damian Priest came out and interfered, distracting Gargano to let Ruff get the win. Gargano had added Ruff’s name to his “Wheel of Challengers” at the apparent last minute, writing the name over Austin Theory’s spot on the wheel.

Ruff is a former EVOLVE star who has mostly done enhancement work for WWE. This is his first title win since he signed with WWE. You can see pics and video from the match below: