wrestling / News
North American Championship Changes Hands On NXT (Pics, Video)
Johnny Gargano’s night didn’t go how he expected and we have a new NXT North American Champion as a result. Leon Ruff defeated Gargano to capture the championship on tonight’s show after Damian Priest came out and interfered, distracting Gargano to let Ruff get the win. Gargano had added Ruff’s name to his “Wheel of Challengers” at the apparent last minute, writing the name over Austin Theory’s spot on the wheel.
Ruff is a former EVOLVE star who has mostly done enhancement work for WWE. This is his first title win since he signed with WWE. You can see pics and video from the match below:
#RespectTheWheel #WheelsLoveJohnny #JohnnyLovesWheel
Let us introduce to you, "@JohnnyGargano's Wheel of Challengers!" Isn't it beautiful? 😍 #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/9Al6y5djOb
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 12, 2020
.@LEONRUFF_, come on down! You've been selected as the WINNER of @JohnnyGargano's Wheel of Challengers!!!! #WWENXT #NXTNATitle pic.twitter.com/HKXrtunkGa
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 12, 2020
HOME RUN! ⚾ #WWENXT #NXTNATitle @JohnnyGargano @LEONRUFF_ pic.twitter.com/xWYCQBeyp2
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 12, 2020
With @ArcherOfInfamy looking on, @JohnnyGargano is looking to make short work of @LEONRUFF_ on #WWENXT.#NXTNATitle pic.twitter.com/LRMHnUkb1u
— WWE (@WWE) November 12, 2020
👀🏹 #WWENXT #NXTNATitle @JohnnyGargano @ArcherOfInfamy pic.twitter.com/ORl7d4zl5m
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 12, 2020
WHAT DID WE JUST WITNESS? 🤯🤯🤯@LEONRUFF_ has PINNED @JohnnyGargano to become the NEW #NXTNATitle Champion! #AndNew #NWWENXT pic.twitter.com/lofECgc4Fy
— WWE (@WWE) November 12, 2020
.@JohnnyGargano's #NXTNATitle curse is real. #AndNew #WWENXT @LEONRUFF_ pic.twitter.com/tuBhuitRvZ
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 12, 2020
Happens to the best of us… 😂 #WWENXT #NXTNATitle @LEONRUFF_ @ArcherOfInfamy pic.twitter.com/tzGDmQ65Du
— WWE (@WWE) November 12, 2020
Johnny loves wheels, but wheels may not love Johnny. 😔 #WWENXT #NXTNATitle @JohnnyGargano pic.twitter.com/GDes7MYBTg
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 12, 2020
We'll be honest. We didn't make a win graphic for @LEONRUFF_
AND NEWWWWW #WWENXT North American Champion! pic.twitter.com/vXFnmRaUH6
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 12, 2020
"Everybody knows… @JohnnyGargano HATES wheels."
"Go watch @WheelofFortune!" – @ArcherOfInfamy
Yeah, Johnny is not taken his #NXTNATitle loss well. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/9xocqyDkDa
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 12, 2020
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Interested In Bringing Back Released Roster Member
- Backstage Note on Byron Saxton Calling Asuka vs. Nia Jax ‘WrestleMania Main Event Worthy’ on Raw
- Tom Phillips Responds to Fan Message Angry Over His Pronunciation of ‘Mustafa Ali’
- Eric Bischoff On Dusty Rhodes Creating WCW Battlebowl, Why The Concept Didn’t Work