wrestling / News
North American Championship Changes Hands On WWE NXT
We have a new NXT North American Champion following the main event of tonight’s show. Solo Sikoa returned to NXT and defeated Carmelo Hayes to capture the title on Tuesday’s episode. Hayes was set to face Wes Lee, but attacked him before the match which led to Sikoa coming out and challenging Hayes for the title. He picked up the win to lay claim to the championship.
Sikoa, who is now a Smackdown star, wins his first singles title in WWE. Hayes’ title reign ends at 102 days, having won back the title from Cameron Grimes at NXT In Your House on June 4th.
Wait a minute!!!!
Is @WWESoloSikoa going to challenge @Carmelo_WWE for the NXT North American Title?!?! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/CX4GMaHSFZ
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 14, 2022
.@WWESoloSikoa is your NEWWWWW NXT North American Champion! ☝️🩸#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/grpl6e2nhJ
— WWE (@WWE) September 14, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Booker T on CM Punk Complaining About Wrestlers Not Taking Advice
- Eric Bischoff On Reason CM Punk Should Be Fired By AEW, Possible Legal Battle Between Both Parties
- Steve Austin On If Anybody Else Could Have Made The Undertaker Work, If He Saw Movie Star Potential In The Rock
- Eric Bischoff On How Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW Was A Warning Sign, Compares CM Punk Situation To Infamous Warrior WCW Promo