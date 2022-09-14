North American Championship Changes Hands On WWE NXT

We have a new NXT North American Champion following the main event of tonight’s show. Solo Sikoa returned to NXT and defeated Carmelo Hayes to capture the title on Tuesday’s episode. Hayes was set to face Wes Lee, but attacked him before the match which led to Sikoa coming out and challenging Hayes for the title. He picked up the win to lay claim to the championship.

Sikoa, who is now a Smackdown star, wins his first singles title in WWE. Hayes’ title reign ends at 102 days, having won back the title from Cameron Grimes at NXT In Your House on June 4th.