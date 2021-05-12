wrestling / News

North American Championship Match Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

May 11, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Johnny Gargano will defend the North American Championship on next week’s WWE NXT. During tonight’s show, it was announced during the opening match between Karrion Kross and Austin Theory that Theory’s stablemate will defend his title against Reed.

Gargano wasn’t pleased and tried to get Regal to cancel the match later in the show, to no avail. NXT airs next Wednesday on USA Network.

