North American Championship Match Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
May 11, 2021 | Posted by
Johnny Gargano will defend the North American Championship on next week’s WWE NXT. During tonight’s show, it was announced during the opening match between Karrion Kross and Austin Theory that Theory’s stablemate will defend his title against Reed.
Gargano wasn’t pleased and tried to get Regal to cancel the match later in the show, to no avail. NXT airs next Wednesday on USA Network.
.@JohnnyGargano isn't going to be happy about this…
Per #WWENXT GM @RealKingRegal, The NXT North American Champion will defend his #NXTNATitle against @bronsonreedwwe NEXT WEEK on @USA_Network! @austintheory1 @WWEKarrionKross pic.twitter.com/YPjmWaYn6r
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 12, 2021