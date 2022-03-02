wrestling / News
North American Title Ladder Match Set For NXT Stand And Deliver
Carmelo Hayes is going to defend his NXT North American Championship in a Ladder Match at NXT Stand And Deliver. On Tuesday’s episode of NXT, Hayes successfully defeated Pete Dunne to retain his championship. After the main event match, he got on the mic and said that he’s headed to Dallas to defend the title in the match that “started it all,” a Ladder Match.
The match is the first announced for Stand & Deliver, which takes place on April 2nd in Dallas. Tony D’Angelo also teased on tonight’s show that he has his eye on an opponent for the event.
