North American Title Match and More Set For Next Week’s NXT
March 25, 2020
WWE has announced a North American Championship three-way match and more for next week’s episode of NXT. As you can see below, the company announced the following bouts for this week’s episode:
* North American Championship Match: Keith Lee vs. Damian Priest vs. Dominik Dijakovic
* Second Chance Gauntlet Match For Spot in #1 Contender’s Ladder Match: Dakota Kai vs. Xia Li vs. Aliyah vs. Shotzi Blackheart vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Kayden Carter
* Velveteem Dream vs. Bobby Fish
