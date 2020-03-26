wrestling / News

North American Title Match and More Set For Next Week’s NXT

March 25, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT

WWE has announced a North American Championship three-way match and more for next week’s episode of NXT. As you can see below, the company announced the following bouts for this week’s episode:

* North American Championship Match: Keith Lee vs. Damian Priest vs. Dominik Dijakovic
* Second Chance Gauntlet Match For Spot in #1 Contender’s Ladder Match: Dakota Kai vs. Xia Li vs. Aliyah vs. Shotzi Blackheart vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Kayden Carter
* Velveteem Dream vs. Bobby Fish

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE NXT, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading