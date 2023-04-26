wrestling / News
North American Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
April 25, 2023 | Posted by
Wes Lee will defend his North American Championship on next week’s episode of WWE NXT. WWE announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs on Tuesday live on USA Network:
* NXT North American Championship Match: Wes Lee (w/ Tyler Bate) vs. Drew Gulak (w/ Charlie Dempsey)
* Joe Gacy vs. Joe Coffey
The Dyad get an NXT Tag Team Title shot if Gacy wins, otherwise they cannot challenge for the titles again while Gallus reigns.
* Jacy Jayne vs. Gigi Dolin
