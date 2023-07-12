wrestling / News

North American Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

July 11, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT 7-18-23 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced a North American Championship match and more for next week’s episode of NXT. The following is official for next week’s show, which airs Tuesday on USA Network:

Set For Next Week:
* NXT North American Championship Match: Wes Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio
* Tony D’Angelo’s homecoming

