North American Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced a North American Championship match and more for next week’s NXT. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs next Tuesday on USA Network:

* NXT North American Championship Match: Dragon Lee vs. Member Of No Quarter Catch Crew

* NXT Breakout Tournament Match: Lexis King vs. Dion Lennox

* NXT Breakout Tournament Match: Tavion Heights vs. Luca Crusifino

* Thea Hail & Jacy Jayne vs. Kiana James & Izzi Dame

* Tiffany Stratton vs. Fallon Henley