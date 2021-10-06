North American Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced a North American Championship match and more for next week’s episode of NXT. WWE announced on tonight’s show that the following bouts are set for next week’s episode, which airs live on USA Network:

* NXT North American Title Match: Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Santos Escobar

* Joe Gacy vs. Tommaso Ciampa

If Gacy wins, he earns a spot in the NXT Championship Match at Halloween Havoc

* Kyle O’Reilly & Von Wagner vs. Pete Dunne & Ridge Holland