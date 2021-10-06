wrestling / News
North American Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
October 5, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has announced a North American Championship match and more for next week’s episode of NXT. WWE announced on tonight’s show that the following bouts are set for next week’s episode, which airs live on USA Network:
* NXT North American Title Match: Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Santos Escobar
* Joe Gacy vs. Tommaso Ciampa
If Gacy wins, he earns a spot in the NXT Championship Match at Halloween Havoc
* Kyle O’Reilly & Von Wagner vs. Pete Dunne & Ridge Holland
More Trending Stories
- Teil Rhodes Claims AEW ‘Doesn’t Happen’ Without Cody Rhodes Leaving WWE on His Own
- Eric Bischoff On Hulk Hogan vs. Ric Flair At WCW Halloween Havoc 1994, Idea Behind Doing Retirement Match
- Jim Ross On Chris Jericho’s WWE Debut On Raw In 1999, Vince McMahon Eventually Changing His Mind On Jericho
- WWE Releases Infographic of Raw & Smackdown Rosters Following Draft