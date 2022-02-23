wrestling / News

North American Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

February 22, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT 3-1-22 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced a couple of matches for next week’s NXT, including a North American Championship match. You can see the card below for the show, which airs next Tuesday on USA Network:

* North American Title Match: Carmelo Hayes vs. Pete Dunne
* Gunther vs. Solo Sikoa
* Harland vs. Draco Anthony

The main event of tonight’s show also set up Bron Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa vs. the Dirty Dogs, though that match has yet to be officially announced.

