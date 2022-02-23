wrestling / News
North American Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
February 22, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has announced a couple of matches for next week’s NXT, including a North American Championship match. You can see the card below for the show, which airs next Tuesday on USA Network:
* North American Title Match: Carmelo Hayes vs. Pete Dunne
* Gunther vs. Solo Sikoa
* Harland vs. Draco Anthony
The main event of tonight’s show also set up Bron Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa vs. the Dirty Dogs, though that match has yet to be officially announced.
