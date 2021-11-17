wrestling / News

North American Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

November 16, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT

WWE has set a North American Championship triple threat match and more for next week’s episode of NXT. On tonight’s show, Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams attacked Dexter Lumis after Lumis lost to Tony D’Angelo and injured his hand. That brought Johnny Gargano out, who challenged Hayes to a match. Pete Dunne then came out and said he wanted his title shot, and Hayes suggested he take them both on next week.

Also set for next week is a match between Tomasso Ciampa and Grayson Waller.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE NXT, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading